LPL Financial LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

