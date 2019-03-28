LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Momo Inc (MOMO)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MOMO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.69. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.45 million. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/lpl-financial-llc-decreases-holdings-in-momo-inc-momo.html.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.