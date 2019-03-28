Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 440,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,421,000 after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.1% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 42,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

MSFT opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $120.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total value of $814,127.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

