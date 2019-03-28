Londonmetric Property (LMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $199.10

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 199.10 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 198.40 ($2.59), with a volume of 1145973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.60 ($2.58).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.71 ($2.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

