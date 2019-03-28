Londonmetric Property (LMP) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LMP. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 191.71 ($2.51).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 197.60 ($2.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Londonmetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 170.60 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 197.40 ($2.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

