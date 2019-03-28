Loews Co. (L) Position Boosted by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Loews by 4.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Loews by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Loews by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,192,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,818,000 after buying an additional 357,382 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Loews by 5.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Loews by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,033,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $67,487.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,927. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.06). Loews had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs.

