Loeb Partners Corp Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Loeb Partners Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $279.65 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.2331 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

