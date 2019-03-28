Local Coin Swap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,066.00 (LCS)

Local Coin Swap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Local Coin Swap has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $163,066.00 worth of Local Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Local Coin Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One Local Coin Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00413024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.01597929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00230070 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001251 BTC.

About Local Coin Swap

Local Coin Swap was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Local Coin Swap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens. Local Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ . Local Coin Swap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for Local Coin Swap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for Local Coin Swap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Local Coin Swap

Local Coin Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local Coin Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Local Coin Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Local Coin Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

