LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Stake Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 1.19. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $827,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,965.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 47,399 shares of company stock valued at $865,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

