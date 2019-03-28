Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 148.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $60,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $604,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $74.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

