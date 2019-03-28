Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Holdings Reduced by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 288.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 7.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 37.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,245,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,607,000 after acquiring an additional 265,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 184,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,847. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

