LGI Homes (LGIH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. 859,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 15.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 10.32%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $482,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,123.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $221,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,259 shares of company stock worth $7,061,262. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. FMR LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,231,000 after buying an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LGI Homes by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in LGI Homes by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

