Leoni (LNNNF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNF) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Leoni from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Get Leoni alerts:

LNNNF opened at $38.60 on Monday. Leoni has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.