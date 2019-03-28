Lennar (LEN) Issues Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Lennar has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,690.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7,486.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 592,091 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

