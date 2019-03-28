Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,803 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.40% of Expedia Group worth $67,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 751,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $98,095,000 after buying an additional 185,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $128,524,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $989,398,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $6,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

