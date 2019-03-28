Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.20.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$41.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.21 and a 1 year high of C$49.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

