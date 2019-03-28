Lantheus (LNTH) vs. Arca Biopharma (ABIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lantheus and Arca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus 11.80% 73.07% 9.02% Arca Biopharma N/A -94.63% -83.28%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lantheus and Arca Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lantheus presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.41%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Arca Biopharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lantheus and Arca Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus $343.37 million 2.69 $40.51 million $0.94 25.48 Arca Biopharma N/A N/A -$7.93 million N/A N/A

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Arca Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Arca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lantheus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Arca Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lantheus has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arca Biopharma has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lantheus beats Arca Biopharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures. The company also offers Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function, and to image cerebral blood flow; Neurolite, an injectable to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable technetium-labeled imaging agent used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical used in the manufacture of sources for the calibration and maintenance of single-photon emission computed tomography imaging cameras. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium TI 201, which is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67 that is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; and LMI 1195 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment follow-up of neuroendocrine tumors. The company sells its products to radiopharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Arca Biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF). The company also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic HF. It has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

