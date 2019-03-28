Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $414.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 178.49%. Research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit news, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,913 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $27,738.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

