Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,294,000 after buying an additional 178,331 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total transaction of $354,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,553 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.67, for a total value of $275,921.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,488 shares of company stock worth $3,877,123. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lam Research from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.72.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.82. 10,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,911. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $212.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

