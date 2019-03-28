LALA World Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (LALA)

LALA World (CURRENCY:LALA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One LALA World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Liquid, IDEX and Kucoin. LALA World has a market cap of $249,422.00 and $7,952.00 worth of LALA World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LALA World has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LALA World Token Profile

LALA World was first traded on October 14th, 2017. LALA World’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,639,785 tokens. LALA World’s official website is lalaworld.io . The Reddit community for LALA World is /r/LaLa_World . The official message board for LALA World is medium.com/lala-world . LALA World’s official Twitter account is @MyLaLaWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here

LALA World Token Trading

LALA World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, COSS, Cobinhood, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LALA World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LALA World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LALA World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

