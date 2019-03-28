Lake Point Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,711,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $857,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $103.88. 1,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,289. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

