Kroger Co (KR) Position Raised by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE KR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 7,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,077,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,202. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

