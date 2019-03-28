Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) Receives €8.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.90 ($10.35).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KCO. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO stock remained flat at $€6.46 ($7.51) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 543,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €5.82 ($6.76) and a twelve month high of €11.84 ($13.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.89 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.