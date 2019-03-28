Kingfisher plc (KGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255 ($3.33).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut shares of Kingfisher to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Sophie Gasperment purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($29,661.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,194 shares of company stock worth $2,315,158.

KGF traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 233 ($3.04). The stock had a trading volume of 8,594,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.84. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.70 ($4.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.49 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.33. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

