Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.31% of Kimberly Clark worth $105,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,272,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,826,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,885,000 after buying an additional 640,719 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

