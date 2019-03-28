Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

