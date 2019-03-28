KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,907,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 171,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 729,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 195,253 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

