KeyCorp Comments on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

