KeyCorp Boosts Bandwidth (BAND) Price Target to $75.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 211.29 and a beta of 0.75. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $69.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $1,359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,633 shares of company stock worth $25,878,102 in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Bandwidth by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

