Kevin Joseph Meyers Sells 7,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp (BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$39,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at C$158,586.40.

CVE BLN opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. Blackline Safety Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.28. The stock has a market cap of $264.03 million and a P/E ratio of -25.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp will post 0.0599999982857143 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

