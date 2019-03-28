Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for KWS Saat (KWS)

KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €325.00 ($377.91) target price on shares of KWS Saat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €324.00 ($376.74) target price on shares of KWS Saat and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KWS Saat in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €265.50 ($308.72).

Get KWS Saat alerts:

Shares of KWS Saat stock traded down €1.60 ($1.86) during trading on Thursday, reaching €60.60 ($70.47). The company had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. KWS Saat has a fifty-two week low of €50.40 ($58.60) and a fifty-two week high of €70.90 ($82.44).

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for agriculture worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, oilseed rape, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for KWS Saat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS Saat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.