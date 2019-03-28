Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 24,759 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,759 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 256.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 115,500.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,711 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Accenture by 25.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $72,348,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

NYSE:ACN traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $437,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,942.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,581 shares of company stock worth $2,175,910 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

