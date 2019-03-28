Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in American Express (AXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 45,593 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 424,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 528,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,982. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

