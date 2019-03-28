Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.02 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,514,028.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $4,486,804. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/kentucky-retirement-systems-insurance-trust-fund-invests-1-02-million-in-colgate-palmolive-cl.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.