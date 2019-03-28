Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,778,000 after acquiring an additional 825,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,209,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,373,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,107 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,392,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,737,000 after acquiring an additional 613,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,859. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Macquarie set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood acquired 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

