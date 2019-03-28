Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,039 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038,507 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,890,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558,905 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 5,167.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,853,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571,988 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,001,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,013.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,103 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991,796. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

