Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 18,045 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.34. 14,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 82.12%.

In related news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

