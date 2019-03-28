Kent W. Stanger Sells 5,000 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Kent W. Stanger sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $301,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kent W. Stanger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Kent W. Stanger sold 1,216 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $73,616.64.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.32. 234,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,149. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 950.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,345,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,352 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,636,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,700,000 after purchasing an additional 939,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,188,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kent W. Stanger Sells 5,000 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/kent-w-stanger-sells-5000-shares-of-merit-medical-systems-inc-mmsi-stock.html.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.