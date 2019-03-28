Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 192,158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,900,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,799,000 after acquiring an additional 520,579 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 1,890 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $70,893.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Dragich sold 35,346 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,364,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,807 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Kennametal stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $587.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

