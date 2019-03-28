Kellogg (K) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,625 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kellogg by 5,672.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $57.18. 25,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $5,444,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,762,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kellogg to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/kellogg-k-shares-sold-by-wakefield-asset-management-lllp.html.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.