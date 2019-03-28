KB Financial Group (KB) Upgraded to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.
NYSE KB opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
