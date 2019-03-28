KB Financial Group (KB) Upgraded to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE KB opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

