KB Financial Group (KB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.89

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.89 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 4580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KB shares. CLSA upgraded KB Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

