Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

In other news, CEO Xiaoming Hu bought 137,000 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $756,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

