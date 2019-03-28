KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 73,113 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73,113 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Facebook to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $165.87 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $487.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $128,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,930 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $2,386,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,972,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,211 shares of company stock valued at $62,219,305. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

