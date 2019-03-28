Kaizen Advisory LLC Boosts Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SYSCO by 18,997.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,908,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in SYSCO by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 342.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,977,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,853,000 after buying an additional 1,530,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,502,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

