Just Energy Group (JE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JE. B. Riley started coverage on Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CIBC set a $5.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Just Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Shares of NYSE JE opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $514.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $731.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.75 million. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 68.59%. Research analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. This is an increase from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,365,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

