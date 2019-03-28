JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,149,000 after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.87.

JPM opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,961,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown purchased 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.79 per share, with a total value of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

