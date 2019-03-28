JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on EVRAZ (EVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVRAZ (LON:EVR) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EVRAZ from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EVRAZ currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 543.33 ($7.10).

Shares of EVR opened at GBX 614.80 ($8.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.45. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of GBX 353.20 ($4.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 634.80 ($8.29). The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other EVRAZ news, insider Alexander Abramov sold 8,470,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total value of £50,401,855 ($65,858,950.74).

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

