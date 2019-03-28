Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 122,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 90,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 91,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.12.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $138.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

