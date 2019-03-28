John Victor Roos Sells 113 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $17,607.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $18,463.07.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $18,120.68.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $17,650.60.

On Thursday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.05, for a total transaction of $18,587.70.

On Thursday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $18,009.72.

On Thursday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $17,779.44.

On Thursday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $16,971.18.

On Thursday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $17,050.98.

On Thursday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $16,943.82.

On Thursday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $16,413.72.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.18. 4,369,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $10,285,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

